Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Purchases 753 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 37.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,753 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on V. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $206.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.14.

NYSE:V opened at $210.39 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.88 and its 200 day moving average is $198.04. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $217.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.84 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,090 shares in the company, valued at $21,920,027.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $1,405,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,919,753.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

