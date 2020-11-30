Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Purchases 9,800 Shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its position in shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC owned 0.06% of Kearny Financial worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KRNY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Kearny Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Kearny Financial by 1,086.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,337 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,803 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kearny Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Kearny Financial by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,964 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 7,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Kearny Financial by 729.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 13,680 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 12,030 shares during the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KRNY stock opened at $10.22 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.20. The stock has a market cap of $914.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.62. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 59.26%.

In other Kearny Financial news, EVP Patrick M. Joyce sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $30,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KRNY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kearny Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kearny Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Kearny Financial from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

