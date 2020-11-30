Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Raises Position in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in HarborOne Bancorp were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 35.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 17,468 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $273,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 626.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 145,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 347,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 21,951 shares in the last quarter. 54.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HONE has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on HarborOne Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. TheStreet raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

HarborOne Bancorp stock opened at $10.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.76 million, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.78. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $11.20.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $75.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.05 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 11.64%. Research analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities. The company operates through two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise one-to four-family residential, second mortgages and lines of credit, residential real estate and construction, commercial real estate and construction, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

