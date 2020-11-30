Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Raises Stake in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC boosted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC owned approximately 0.06% of BioDelivery Sciences International worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BDSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,452 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 211,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,486 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 804,490 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 54,320 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BDSI shares. BidaskClub upgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.89.

BDSI opened at $3.82 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a market cap of $376.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.63. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $7.21.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $39.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.87 million. On average, analysts predict that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

