Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $22,591,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,958,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,294,000 after purchasing an additional 351,008 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.4% during the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 168,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 103,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period.

Shares of VB opened at $184.81 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $95.51 and a 12-month high of $185.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.56.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.