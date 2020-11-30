Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Sells 13,860 Shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 13,860 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the first quarter worth $37,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 10.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,208,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,461,000 after purchasing an additional 110,851 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 39.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 9,235 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 5.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,078 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at $515,000.

In other news, COO Alexander Merk purchased 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.85 per share, for a total transaction of $43,368.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 32,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,829.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,880 shares of company stock worth $59,238. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock opened at $19.40 on Monday. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $25.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.83.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Profile

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

