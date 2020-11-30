Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Takes Position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 73,400 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC owned 0.12% of MFS Multimarket Income Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MMT. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $143,000. 13.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust stock opened at $6.01 on Monday. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $6.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.77.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Profile

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

