Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Trims Holdings in Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC decreased its holdings in Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC owned about 0.23% of Gaia worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GAIA. FMR LLC increased its stake in Gaia by 20.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,093,000 after purchasing an additional 302,072 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gaia by 14.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,047,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,300,000 after buying an additional 135,754 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Gaia by 318.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 95,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 72,752 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Gaia during the second quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gaia during the second quarter valued at $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GAIA stock opened at $10.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average of $9.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $200.85 million, a P/E ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 0.89. Gaia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $12.79.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.38. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 19.15% and a negative net margin of 22.13%. On average, research analysts predict that Gaia, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GAIA shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Gaia from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Gaia in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in English, Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. The company's network includes Yoga channel, which offers access to yoga, eastern arts, and other movement based classes; Transformation channel that provides spiritual growth, personal development, and consciousness content; Alternative Healing channel, which features content focused on food and nutrition, holistic healing, alternative and integrative medicines, and longevity; and Seeking Truth channel that offers speakers, authors, and experts in the alternative media world.

