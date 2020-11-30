Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Upgraded by Bank of America to Buy

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

NYSE:SHG traded down $1.02 on Monday, hitting $30.12. The stock had a trading volume of 453 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,613. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Shinhan Financial Group has a 1 year low of $17.09 and a 1 year high of $39.74. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.96.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 7.94%. Equities research analysts predict that Shinhan Financial Group will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHG. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the third quarter worth $1,226,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $643,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 14.9% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 9.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 46.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Banking Services, Credit Card Services, Securities Brokerage Services, Life Insurance Services, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

