Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target Raised to $82.00

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price target boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.47% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Simon Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $89.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.39.
Simon Property Group stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.84. The stock had a trading volume of 29,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,204,994. The company has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.77. Simon Property Group has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $151.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.91.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPG. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,889,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,250,000 after buying an additional 482,150 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 44.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.0% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth about $1,911,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth about $786,000. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Simon Property Group
Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
