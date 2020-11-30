SIX (SIX) Hits Market Cap of $2.02 Million

SIX (CURRENCY:SIX) traded down 23.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 30th. During the last week, SIX has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One SIX token can currently be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinsuper, Liquid and Stellarport. SIX has a total market cap of $2.02 million and $181,543.00 worth of SIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003284 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005103 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00027199 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00158826 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 42.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.38 or 0.00287460 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $178.99 or 0.00912549 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.90 or 0.00443024 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00156523 BTC.

SIX Profile

SIX’s total supply is 999,999,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 273,776,596 tokens. SIX’s official message board is medium.com/six-network?&& . The official website for SIX is six.network . SIX’s official Twitter account is @theSIXnetwork

SIX Token Trading

SIX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Coinsuper and Stellarport. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

