Sofinnova Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 173,028 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 173,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,516,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. owned about 0.52% of TCR2 Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TCRR. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

TCRR traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.06. 1,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,451. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.11 million, a PE ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.94 and its 200 day moving average is $17.77. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $30.00.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts anticipate that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TCRR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. ValuEngine cut TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TCR2 Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

In other TCR2 Therapeutics news, CFO Mayur Ian Somaiya sold 3,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $109,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Hofmeister sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $382,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include TC-210, mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which initiated in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

