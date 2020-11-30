Sofinnova Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 59,507 REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 59,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. owned about 0.16% of REGENXBIO as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RGNX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in REGENXBIO by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in REGENXBIO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in REGENXBIO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in REGENXBIO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in REGENXBIO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RGNX shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Friday, August 14th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.71.

NASDAQ:RGNX traded down $1.29 on Monday, hitting $35.76. 1,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,123. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.54. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $54.97. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 0.95.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.12. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 222.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. The firm had revenue of $98.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 572.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

REGENXBIO Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.