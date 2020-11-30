Sofinnova Investments Inc. Buys 31,705 Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,705 shares during the period. Protagonist Therapeutics accounts for approximately 0.5% of Sofinnova Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Sofinnova Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.94% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $6,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 196.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 49.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 730.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 12,048.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

PTGX stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.19. The company had a trading volume of 205 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,289. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $24.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.77. The stock has a market cap of $912.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.54.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.40. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 72.42% and a negative net margin of 438.96%. The firm had revenue of $13.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PTGX. Zacks Investment Research raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 14th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Protagonist Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease.

