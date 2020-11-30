Sofinnova Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 41,400 Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 41,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FATE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 30,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 29,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $1,467,249.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 128,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,468,029.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $3,112,200.00. Insiders sold a total of 114,199 shares of company stock valued at $5,875,200 over the last 90 days. 21.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FATE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $38.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.71.

Fate Therapeutics stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,472. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.77. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $58.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.06 and a beta of 1.78.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $7.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 881.86% and a negative return on equity of 38.64%. The company’s revenue was up 211.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

