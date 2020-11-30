Sofinnova Investments Inc. Decreases Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sofinnova Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,468 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises approximately 1.6% of Sofinnova Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sofinnova Investments Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $21,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 153.8% during the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 75.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $164.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.07.

In related news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total value of $755,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,560,815.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $147.37. 17,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,934,585. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $115.92 and a twelve month high of $170.75.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 49.01%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

