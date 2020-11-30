Sofinnova Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Position in MyoKardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK)

Sofinnova Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of MyoKardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 62,812 shares during the quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of MyoKardia worth $6,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of MyoKardia by 5.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 62,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,575,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in MyoKardia by 2.3% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 7,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in MyoKardia by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 425,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,090,000 after acquiring an additional 153,299 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MyoKardia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of MyoKardia in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,750,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MYOK shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered MyoKardia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $148.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on MyoKardia in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush cut MyoKardia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Cowen lowered shares of MyoKardia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of MyoKardia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $121.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MyoKardia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.09.

NASDAQ MYOK remained flat at $$224.91 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.88 and a beta of 1.84. MyoKardia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.65 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $223.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.00.

MyoKardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by ($0.16). On average, equities research analysts expect that MyoKardia, Inc. will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Mavacamten, an orally administered allosteric modulator of cardiac myosin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM).

