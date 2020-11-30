Sofinnova Investments Inc. Has $15.81 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sofinnova Investments Inc. decreased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 57.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 190,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,619 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.2% of Sofinnova Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sofinnova Investments Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $15,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,394,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 75,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after buying an additional 8,048 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,498,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,306,000 after buying an additional 82,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 23,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.33.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $20,360,651.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 422,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,221,318.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.49 on Monday, reaching $80.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,352,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $202.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 55.13% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

