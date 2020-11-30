Sofinnova Investments Inc. Has $150.96 Million Stake in Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its position in Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,952,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,839 shares during the quarter. Karuna Therapeutics accounts for 11.2% of Sofinnova Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sofinnova Investments Inc. owned about 0.07% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $150,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $72,000. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Karuna Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.91.

In related news, Director Heather Preston acquired 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.36 per share, with a total value of $25,326.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,688. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.69, for a total value of $3,050,700.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,882 shares of company stock valued at $6,346,309. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

KRTX stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.67. The stock had a trading volume of 452 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,737. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $52.62 and a 1-year high of $123.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.75 and a beta of 2.63.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.11. Analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric disorders and pain. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, Alzheimer's, and pain, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

