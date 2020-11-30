Sofinnova Investments Inc. Has $19.77 Million Stock Holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 27.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 615,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,176 shares during the period. Insmed makes up about 1.5% of Sofinnova Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sofinnova Investments Inc. owned 0.60% of Insmed worth $19,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Insmed by 10.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,933,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,747 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Insmed by 11.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,396,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,786,000 after buying an additional 959,588 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Insmed by 191.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,386,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,718,000 after buying an additional 1,567,605 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Insmed by 498.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,347,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,308,000 after buying an additional 1,122,357 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in Insmed by 28.6% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,106,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,482,000 after buying an additional 245,920 shares during the period.

Get Insmed alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on INSM. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Insmed in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Insmed from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.40.

Shares of INSM traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,679. Insmed Incorporated has a twelve month low of $12.09 and a twelve month high of $40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 7.95 and a quick ratio of 7.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.08 and its 200-day moving average is $30.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 2.56.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 79.58% and a negative net margin of 145.14%. The company had revenue of $43.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $6,806,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,416,651.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total value of $1,028,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,234,249.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,448,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.