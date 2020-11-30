Sofinnova Investments Inc. Has $4.45 Million Stock Position in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Sofinnova Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,681 shares during the quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. owned 0.12% of ChemoCentryx worth $4,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,472,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,087,000 after purchasing an additional 184,550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 8.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,185,000 after purchasing an additional 10,678 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 261.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx during the second quarter worth about $489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCXI traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,713. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.69. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a one year low of $27.47 and a one year high of $65.43. The company has a current ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.30 and a beta of 1.78.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 58.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CCXI. BidaskClub raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

ChemoCentryx Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

