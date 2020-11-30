Sofinnova Investments Inc. Has $4.93 Million Position in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Sofinnova Investments Inc. cut its stake in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 77.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,170,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,037,721 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. owned about 0.30% of Amarin worth $4,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amarin by 8.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Amarin by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amarin by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Amarin by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amarin by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. 40.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amarin news, CEO John F. Thero sold 153,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $635,359.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,691,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,114,424.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMRN traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,760,681. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.98 and a beta of 2.95. Amarin Co. plc has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $26.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.91.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $155.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.63 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Amarin from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Amarin from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

