Sofinnova Investments Inc. Has $6.70 Million Position in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Sofinnova Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 72.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 157,844 shares during the quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. owned about 0.10% of Acceleron Pharma worth $6,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XLRN. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 272.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,033,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,354,000 after buying an additional 756,387 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,641,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $522,254,000 after buying an additional 204,593 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 367.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 192,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,611,000 after buying an additional 150,982 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 1,840.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 151,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,085,000 after buying an additional 144,000 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 505,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,868,000 after buying an additional 124,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on XLRN. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $137.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.92.

Shares of NASDAQ XLRN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $117.78. The stock had a trading volume of 794 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,607. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.46 and a beta of 0.59. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $124.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.90.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $22.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.52 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 157.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 438.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Terrence C. Kearney sold 37,500 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $4,476,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,999,158.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 2,000 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,772 shares of company stock valued at $6,758,556 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

