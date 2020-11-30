Sofinnova Investments Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 311.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,756 shares during the period. BioMarin Pharmaceutical comprises approximately 1.5% of Sofinnova Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sofinnova Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $19,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMRN. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 18,053 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 137,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,907,000 after buying an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BMRN. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $116.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.92.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $169,489.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,964.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BMRN traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.60. The stock had a trading volume of 15,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,294. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.01. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $68.25 and a one year high of $131.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $4.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $476.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.