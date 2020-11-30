Sofinnova Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 48,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACAD. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,702,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,482,000 after purchasing an additional 134,840 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 260,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,607,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,184,000. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on ACAD. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.59.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $55,200.32. Following the transaction, the president now owns 14,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,735.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $145,948.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 19,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,982 shares of company stock valued at $774,823. Insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACAD traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $55.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,802. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.67 and its 200-day moving average is $45.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.56 and a beta of 1.42. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $58.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $120.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.82 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD).

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.