Sofinnova Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,028,308 Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY)

Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,028,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,324,000. Inozyme Pharma makes up approximately 4.0% of Sofinnova Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sofinnova Investments Inc. owned about 8.68% of Inozyme Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the third quarter worth $5,164,000. Yale University purchased a new position in Inozyme Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $2,984,000. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Inozyme Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,263,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Inozyme Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Inozyme Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,856,000.

Shares of Inozyme Pharma stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.23. 578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,084. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.13. Inozyme Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.65.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($1.04). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inozyme Pharma, Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INZY shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Inozyme Pharma in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inozyme Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Inozyme Pharma Profile

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as in the early stages of development for calciphylaxis.

