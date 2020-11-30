Sofinnova Investments Inc. Sells 106,564 Shares of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Sofinnova Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,564 shares during the quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. owned 0.53% of Homology Medicines worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Homology Medicines in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Homology Medicines by 43.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Homology Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Homology Medicines by 151.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,717 shares in the last quarter. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FIXX stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.69. The stock had a trading volume of 234 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,523. Homology Medicines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.19 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The firm has a market cap of $442.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of -0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.57.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.19. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 5,764.94% and a negative return on equity of 53.10%. Analysts predict that Homology Medicines, Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FIXX shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Homology Medicines from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Monday, August 10th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Homology Medicines from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

