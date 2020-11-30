Sofinnova Investments Inc. Sells 120,600 Shares of Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Sofinnova Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 679,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,600 shares during the quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. owned about 1.80% of Liquidia Technologies worth $3,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,951,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,431,000 after buying an additional 292,970 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Liquidia Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,788,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Liquidia Technologies by 18.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,445,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,110,000 after purchasing an additional 227,494 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Liquidia Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,789,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in Liquidia Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,368,000. Institutional investors own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liquidia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.44.

Shares of LQDA stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $2.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.00 and its 200-day moving average is $6.09. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10. The company has a market capitalization of $114.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.51.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts forecast that Liquidia Technologies, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Liquidia Technologies news, major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 283,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $892,914.75. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Technologies Company Profile

Liquidia Technologies, Inc is a clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using its proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. It operates in two segments: Pharmaceutical Products and Partnering & Licensing. The two product candidates from its pipeline: LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain.

