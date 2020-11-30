Sofinnova Investments Inc. Sells 445,989 Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Sofinnova Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 64.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 250,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 445,989 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc.’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $6,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TGTX. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 32.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,653,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130,045 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $545,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $2,108,000. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 158,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $4,093,182.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. TG Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

Shares of TGTX traded down $0.59 on Monday, reaching $29.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.63 and a 200 day moving average of $23.51. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $31.97.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.32). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 135,198.03% and a negative return on equity of 384.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TG Therapeutics Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

