Sofinnova Investments Inc. Sells 533,175 Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Sofinnova Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 276,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533,175 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc.’s holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 72.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 2,190.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. 31.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 150,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $3,167,714.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,329.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 70.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on KNSA. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.60.

Shares of NASDAQ KNSA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.33. The stock had a trading volume of 11,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,590. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.04 and its 200-day moving average is $19.18. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.33 and a 52 week high of $28.67. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of -0.13.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and in Phase 1a clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.