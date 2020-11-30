Sofinnova Investments Inc. Sells 564,794 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Sofinnova Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 793,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 564,794 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc.’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 51.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,224,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,600,000 after acquiring an additional 760,132 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 21.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 65,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 11,654 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 160.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 337.5% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 175,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCRX traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $4.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,032,920. The company has a market capitalization of $840.45 million, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $6.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.29.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 328.70% and a negative net margin of 233.45%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BCRX shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

