Sofinnova Investments Inc. Sells 721,648 Shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Sofinnova Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 721,648 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. owned about 1.20% of Puma Biotechnology worth $4,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PBYI shares. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Puma Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.88.

In other news, Director Jay M. Moyes sold 9,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $97,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 11,049 shares of company stock valued at $109,430 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PBYI traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.38. 3,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,159,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.41 million, a PE ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.17. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $15.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.44 and its 200 day moving average is $10.21.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $50.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.97 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 17.25% and a negative return on equity of 246.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

