Sofinnova Investments Inc. Takes $41.51 Million Position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI)

Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,606,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,513,000. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 3.1% of Sofinnova Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sofinnova Investments Inc. owned about 16.74% of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $518,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $449,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $2,854,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $575,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

CMPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $11.59. 324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,686. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.50. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.44). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. It engages in the field of CpG oligonucleotides and validates an approach that combines the ability of CpG DNA to activate an anti-tumor T-cell response with checkpoint inhibition to overcome a tumor's ability to mute the immune response.

