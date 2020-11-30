Sofinnova Investments Inc. Trims Holdings in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)

Sofinnova Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) by 52.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 493,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 547,102 shares during the quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc.’s holdings in Calithera Biosciences were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 17.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 997,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after buying an additional 147,130 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 85.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 16,390 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CALA traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,062. The company has a market cap of $345.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.62. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.99 and a fifty-two week high of $8.18.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CALA shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Calithera Biosciences from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub lowered Calithera Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calithera Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.35.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

