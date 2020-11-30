S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Lee Capital Holdings LLC

Lee Capital Holdings LLC lowered its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 54.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,290 shares during the quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in S&P Global by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 6,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 31.8% during the third quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 14,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 85.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 468,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,156,000 after acquiring an additional 216,061 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 44.4% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 173,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,495,000 after acquiring an additional 53,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.9% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 73,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $2,376,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,704 shares in the company, valued at $49,472,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $351.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.64.

SPGI traded up $10.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $352.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,771. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.05 and a fifty-two week high of $379.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.28.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

