SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Sets New 52-Week High at $133.16

Shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $133.16 and last traded at $132.45, with a volume of 826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.82.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XNTK. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

