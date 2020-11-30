SPINDLE (SPD) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $35.00

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. One SPINDLE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including $10.39, $50.98, $18.94 and $33.94. In the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. SPINDLE has a total market cap of $274,749.49 and approximately $35.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SPINDLE alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,428.22 or 0.99976812 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00028804 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.15 or 0.00597679 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.29 or 0.00572676 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00125464 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002735 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00006256 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

SPINDLE Profile

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 10th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,521,564,890 coins. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

SPINDLE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $10.39, $32.15, $51.55, $50.98, $33.94, $5.60, $24.43, $7.50, $18.94, $24.68 and $13.77. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SPINDLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SPINDLE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.