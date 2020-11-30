Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $53.08

Sprout Social, Inc. (NYSE:SPT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.08 and last traded at $51.09, with a volume of 1959 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.71.

Several analysts have issued reports on SPT shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Sprout Social from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.90.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.61.

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $33.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.01 million. Sprout Social’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

In other Sprout Social news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 102,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $4,423,891.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total transaction of $86,080.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 226,511 shares of company stock worth $9,501,579.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 118.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000.

Sprout Social Company Profile (NYSE:SPT)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

