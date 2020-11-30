Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Shares Gap Up to $7.70

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.70, but opened at $8.55. Star Bulk Carriers shares last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 2,031 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.84.

The stock has a market cap of $739.78 million, a P/E ratio of -59.23 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The shipping company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Star Bulk Carriers had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. Analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 5.4% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 5,381,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,078,000 after purchasing an additional 277,198 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 977.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,733 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,624 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 77.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 395,987 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 172,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 125.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,846 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 48,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

About Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of February 29, 2020, it had a fleet of 116 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.9 million deadweight ton, including consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

