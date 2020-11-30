Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SNMRF. Main First Bank raised Snam from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Snam from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Snam in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snam has an average rating of Buy.

SNMRF opened at $5.75 on Thursday. Snam has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $5.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.20.

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the implementation and integrated management of natural gas infrastructure in Europe. It operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. The company provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with 32,727 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

