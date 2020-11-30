StormX Price Reaches $0.0023 on Top Exchanges (STMX)

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. In the last week, StormX has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One StormX token can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. StormX has a market cap of $17.63 million and approximately $568,032.00 worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get StormX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00072470 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005123 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $76.37 or 0.00389376 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00021050 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $555.99 or 0.02834565 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

StormX Profile

StormX (STMX) is a token. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 9,566,788,816 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,532,689,848 tokens. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StormX is stormtoken.com

StormX Token Trading

StormX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StormX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StormX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StormX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StormX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.