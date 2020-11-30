SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.64

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.64 and last traded at $9.55, with a volume of 4209 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.25.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STKL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded SunOpta from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. SunOpta has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.26. The company has a market cap of $831.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.62 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. SunOpta had a negative return on equity of 5.45% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. On average, analysts anticipate that SunOpta Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SunOpta by 19.0% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in SunOpta during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SunOpta during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SunOpta during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SunOpta by 2,814.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

About SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers; and sources and produces organic and non-genetically modified (non-GMO) ingredients for food industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Ingredients, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

