Superdry (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to Hold

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Superdry (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Superdry from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Superdry to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Superdry in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of SEPGY stock opened at $3.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.01. Superdry has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $6.69. The company has a market capitalization of $263.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

