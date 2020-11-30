Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) Lifted to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of SWSDF opened at $452.00 on Friday. Swiss Life has a 52 week low of $260.00 and a 52 week high of $530.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $386.06 and a 200-day moving average of $377.65.

Swiss Life Company Profile

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

