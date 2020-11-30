Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) Lifted to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of SWSDF opened at $452.00 on Friday. Swiss Life has a 52 week low of $260.00 and a 52 week high of $530.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $386.06 and a 200-day moving average of $377.65.
Swiss Life Company Profile
