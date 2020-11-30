Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SZLMY. Bank of America upgraded Swiss Life from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research note on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group upgraded Swiss Life from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a positive rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of SZLMY stock opened at $22.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.01. Swiss Life has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $26.40.

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

