SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $159.57.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNX. Loop Capital increased their target price on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on SYNNEX from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded SYNNEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

In related news, insider Peter Larocque sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.23, for a total value of $835,688.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,802.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.85, for a total transaction of $565,110.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,450.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,836 shares of company stock worth $6,349,776. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 6.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SYNNEX by 264.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,097,000 after purchasing an additional 110,164 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in SYNNEX during the second quarter worth about $526,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. 75.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNX stock traded down $3.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $159.50. 777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,259. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. SYNNEX has a fifty-two week low of $52.06 and a fifty-two week high of $164.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.38.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 4th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $1.07. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SYNNEX will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.