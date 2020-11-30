Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Position Raised by Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 291.3% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 17,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 12,965 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 79.7% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 25,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 11,440 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,914,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,965,000 after buying an additional 33,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.2% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYY has been the topic of several research reports. Edward Jones raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Consumer Edge raised shares of Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sysco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.22.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 76,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $5,477,804.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $345,769.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $603,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,735,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,248,052 shares of company stock valued at $162,812,988 over the last quarter. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco stock opened at $70.38 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $85.98. The stock has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

