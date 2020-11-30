T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,822 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $32,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 22,311 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 49.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TMUS traded down $1.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $130.39. 42,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,569,682. The firm has a market cap of $163.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.50 and a fifty-two week high of $132.47.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $19.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.19.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $1,701,750.00. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,337,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

