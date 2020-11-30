Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Position Lowered by Financial Partners Group Inc

Financial Partners Group Inc decreased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2,395.0% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,618,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,292,000 after buying an additional 2,513,677 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.8% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,047,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,586,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,850 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.6% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 31,179,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,770,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,484 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17,408.4% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,049,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 180.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,507,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,765,000 after buying an additional 1,614,557 shares during the period. 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSM stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.35. The stock had a trading volume of 80,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,619,275. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $42.70 and a 1-year high of $102.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.21 and a 200 day moving average of $73.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.3463 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 63.72%.

TSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

