TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) Given New C$70.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$73.00 to C$70.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TRP. Raymond James set a C$68.00 price target on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$65.00 price target on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$70.21.

TRP stock opened at C$59.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.88, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $55.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$55.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$59.27. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of C$47.05 and a 52 week high of C$76.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.24%.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrea E. Jalbert sold 9,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.77, for a total value of C$512,626.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$66,929.76. Also, Director Robert C. Jacobucci purchased 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$51.85 per share, with a total value of C$127,553.71. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at C$329,773.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

